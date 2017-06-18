Chicago to Add 40 New Divvy Stations This Summer: Report

Divvy Bikes will be available at over 40 new stations and will feature over 400 new bikes this summer as the bikesharing program continues to expand in Chicago.

For fans of Chicago’s Divvy bike-sharing program, you’re about to notice more stations and more bikes in some areas of the city.

According to a report from StreetsBlog Chicago, the Divvy system will be adding 40 more stations and 400 more bikes into the system this summer.

The announcement was made by CDOT deputy commissioner Luann Hamilton, who said that the new bikes will help increase the number of bikes available in areas where they are currently scarce.

“Some of our newer areas don’t have quite the density that we have in other places,” she said at the Mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Council meeting.

The city added over 1000 bikes into the system last year, mostly on the south and west sides of Chicago.

According to Streetsblog Chicago, there will now be 620 stations and around 6200 bikes available throughout the Chicago area with the new expansion.