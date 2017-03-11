Chicago Celebrates St. Patrick's Day | NBC Chicago
Chicago Celebrates St. Patrick's Day

    The Chicago River was dyed green Saturday to kick off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the city. NBC 5's Regina Waldroup reports.

    St. Patrick's Day may not be until Friday, but Chicago was more than ready to celebrate the holiday this weekend. 

    Festivities kicked off with the annual dyeing of the Chicago River at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Thousands of spectators decked out in their finest green apparel gathered downtown to observe the tradition, now in its 55th year.  Watch the Chicago River Being Dyed Green in 15 SecondsWatch the Chicago River Being Dyed Green in 15 Seconds

    The Chicago River was dyed green Saturday to kick off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the city. Watch a time lapse video of the process that's been a tradition since 1962.
    Members of the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers union have been dumping a secret concoction off the sides of their boats since 1962. 

    It takes more than 45 pounds of the environmentally friendly vegetable dye to color the water, using a powdered formula that begins orange before it mixes with the water to turn the river bright green. Photos: Chicago Kicks off St. Patrick's Day CelebrationsPhotos: Chicago Kicks off St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

    Hours later, the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade stepped off nearby at the corner of Columbus Dr and Balbo Ave around 12 p.m. Marchers headed north to Monroe St, with the parade expected to last around three hours. 

    Saturday's parade was just the first of many celebrations across the city. 7 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago7 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago

    The Irish American Heritage Center is hosting a St. Patrick's Festival all day Saturday, while the South Side Irish Parade and the Northwest Side Irish Parade both begin at 12 p.m. Sunday.

