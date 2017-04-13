CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 16: The Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Blackhawks pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup before the game against the Cleveland Indians on June 16, 2015 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks get their push for a Stanley Cup championship underway on Thursday night, and several Chicago-area teams are wishing the team luck.

The Chicago Cubs, who have had a close relationship with the Blackhawks for years, were one of the teams that did so, as they shared an image of their players attending a Blackhawks game earlier in the season:

The Blackhawks' fellow United Center tenants were also among those wishing the team luck, as the Chicago Bulls posted a photo of Jimmy Butler wearing a Blackhawks jersey:

Finally the Bears, who have hosted the Blackhawks and the Stanley Cup on numerous occasions at Soldier Field, extended their best wishes to the team:

The Blackhawks will get their playoff run started on Thursday night when they take on the Nashville Predators at the United Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.