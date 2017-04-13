Chicago Sports Teams Wish Blackhawks Luck in Playoffs | NBC Chicago
Chicago Sports Teams Wish Blackhawks Luck in Playoffs

The Cubs and Bulls were among those wishing the Blackhawks luck ahead of the postseason

By James Neveau

    Getty Images
    CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 16: The Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Blackhawks pose for a photo with the Stanley Cup before the game against the Cleveland Indians on June 16, 2015 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

    The Chicago Blackhawks get their push for a Stanley Cup championship underway on Thursday night, and several Chicago-area teams are wishing the team luck.

    The Chicago Cubs, who have had a close relationship with the Blackhawks for years, were one of the teams that did so, as they shared an image of their players attending a Blackhawks game earlier in the season:

    The Blackhawks' fellow United Center tenants were also among those wishing the team luck, as the Chicago Bulls posted a photo of Jimmy Butler wearing a Blackhawks jersey:

    Finally the Bears, who have hosted the Blackhawks and the Stanley Cup on numerous occasions at Soldier Field, extended their best wishes to the team:

    The Blackhawks will get their playoff run started on Thursday night when they take on the Nashville Predators at the United Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

