The Chicago Blackhawks get their push for a Stanley Cup championship underway on Thursday night, and several Chicago-area teams are wishing the team luck.
The Chicago Cubs, who have had a close relationship with the Blackhawks for years, were one of the teams that did so, as they shared an image of their players attending a Blackhawks game earlier in the season:
The Blackhawks' fellow United Center tenants were also among those wishing the team luck, as the Chicago Bulls posted a photo of Jimmy Butler wearing a Blackhawks jersey:
Finally the Bears, who have hosted the Blackhawks and the Stanley Cup on numerous occasions at Soldier Field, extended their best wishes to the team:
The Blackhawks will get their playoff run started on Thursday night when they take on the Nashville Predators at the United Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.