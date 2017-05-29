Chicago Sports Teams Mark Memorial Day on Social Media

In honor of Memorial Day, Chicago sports teams took to their Twitter accounts to thank those that gave their lives in defense of the United States.

Only two Chicago sports teams will play games on Monday, as the Chicago White Sox host the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres on the West Coast, but just about every team in town paid tribute to soldiers on the Memorial Day holiday:

The Cubs and White Sox will wear limited edition caps and jerseys in honor of the troops during their games.

The NFL and NHL do special celebrations for Veteran's Day later in the year. The NHL marks the holiday with special practice jerseys, which the Blackhawks have auctioned off for charity over hte last several seasons. The NFL also has specially designed gloves and other gear that players wear during games.