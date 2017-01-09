Chicago Deploys More Than 200 Plows After Monday's Snow

Brant Miller has the latest forecast update for the Chicago area. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation says 210 snow plows have been deployed Monday evening following a snow system moving through the area.

Snow and freezing rain is expected overnight—making for a possibly problematic morning commute Tuesday. The city is urging drivers to be cautions and patient when driving during the inclement weather and to be mindful of plow drivers.

“Plows will focus on salting and plowing arterial routes to ensure roads are safe and passable for motorists,” the city said in a statement. “Once the snow stops and main streets are clear, snow plows will move to neighborhood streets if necessary.”

The city also said it will monitor road and weather conditions from Chicago’s Snow Command Center at the Office of Emergency Management Communications and will adjust resources accordingly.

The city’s fleet can be followed in real time at www.chicagoshovels.org and updates are given on Twitter: @streetsandsan.