Ride along with Sky 5 reporter Mike Lorber and pilot Roger Powell as they fly above Chicago's skyline.

Click or tap on the videos below for a 360-degree aerial tour of downtown from inside the cockpit. Lorber acts as your tour guide, narrating as Sky 5 flies past Chicago landmarks.

- Rotate your screen in any direction! You’re in control as you take an aerial tour of downtown.

- Mike Lorber narrates as you fly past Chicago landmarks.

- The Sky 5 360 video is up now! Just go to the NBC Chicago Facebook page, or search “Sky 5 360” at NBCChicago.com.

