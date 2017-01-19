Chicago Skyline Gets New Addition in 2017

A new building on the horizon could change Chicago's skyline.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Thursday broke ground on a 57-story building at 800 S. Michigan Ave. Emanuel boasted that the building, located in the South Loop, will create more than 400 jobs.

“This project will strengthen Chicago’s skyline while creating jobs that reach throughout the city of Chicago,” Emanuel said in a statement. “After finishing [the] year when we set a post-recession record for tower cranes and shattered tourism records, this new high-rise will ensure we keep Chicago’s economic resurgence going strong for years to come.”

The new 620-foot building is part of a $240 million project, which includes the rehabilitation of the Essex Inn. The complex will have about 476 residential units and 290 hotel rooms.

The tower will be built in place of the Essex Inn’s former parking garage and will include an amenities deck on the seventh and eighth floors, a green roof and 100 parking spaces.

"We are excited to make another distinctive addition to Chicago's beautiful skyline with Essex on the Park, and to take the historic Essex Inn to the next level through its comprehensive redevelopment,” John Rutledge, founder, president and CEO of Oxford Capital Group, said in a statement.

Emanuel's office said building construction was at a record high in Chicago in 2016 with 51 cranes operating.

The Chicago skyline isn't the only thing that attracts visitors to the Windy City. With new jobs and attractions, Chicago is expected to continue to see growth in the new year.