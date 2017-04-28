Chicago Rooftop Bar Named Among Top 10 in U.S. | NBC Chicago
Chicago Rooftop Bar Named Among Top 10 in U.S.

"It's one of our favorite rooftop bars in Chicago," Condé Nast Traveler editors say

    One of the best rooftop bars in the country can be found in Chicago, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

    The magazine's newly edited list boasts 10 bars with the best rooftop views, from the highest rooftop bar in Seattle to a hotel-topping lounge in D.C. and "near-unobstructed vistas" of Manhattan from Brooklyn.

    In Chicago, the magazine gravitated toward Cindy's Rooftop, the iconic eatery and bar located on the 13th floor of the Chicago Athletic Association hotel in the Loop

    "Gawk at the sweeping scenery of Millennium Park and Lake Michigan," the magazine gushes. "It's one of our favorite rooftop bars in Chicago; last summer, we couldn't get enough of the Reanimator, a blend of cachaça, blueberry, ginger, cane sugar, lime, and activated charcoal, garnished with an edible flower."

    The hotel announced Friday it plans to build a new bar on Cindy's outdoor terrace. An exact opening date wasn't immediately clear, but Eater Chicago reports it is expected to open by Memorial Day.

    The publication also reported the new bar will include booze-infused popsicles and ice cream, multiple rose options and a rotating cocktail menu.

    Other top rooftop bars named by Condé Nast Traveler:

    1. Sugar at East, Miami, Florida

    2. Top of the Gate at The Watergate Hotel, Washington, D.C.

    3. The Ides Bar at Wythe Hotel, Brooklyn, New York

    4. The Nest at Thompson Seattle, Seattle, Washington

    5. The Rooftop Bar at Quirk Hotel, Richmond, Virginia

    6. Rooftop at Mama Shelter, Los Angeles, California

    7. Cindy’s at the Chicago Athletic Association, Chicago

    8. Departure Restaurant at The Nines, Portland, Oregon

    9. Capa at the Four Seasons Resort, Orlando, Florida

    10. The Roof Deck at Vanderbilt Grace, Newport, Rhode Island

