Chicago River Boat Tour Ranked as Most Booked in America

An architecture tour on the Chicago River is one of the best ways to take in the Windy City and all of its stunning beauty, and according to a new ranking, it is one of the most booked tours in the entire country.

According to a new ranking revealed by Trip Advisor on Thursday, the Chicago Architecture River Cruise is the most booked tour in the United States, beating out tours of historic landmarks like the Grand Canyon, the Hoover Dam, and the Statue of Liberty.

“Travelers on this 75-minute tour will cruise the Chicago River to see the city’s famous architecture, including more than 40 notable buildings,” a press release issued by the company said.

Two Grand Canyon tours, the West Rim and a helicopter tour based in Las Vegas, finished in second and third in the ranking, with the Giant Redwoods of northern California and wine country in California rounding out the top five.

Three different sites in New York City, including the Statue of Liberty and a helicopter tour of the city, all made the list, according to the website.

For tourists looking to take a tour of Chicago’s architectural beauty, tickets are reasonably priced, costing $33.60 through the website.