Chicago Red Stars captain Christen Press announced a nearly $50,000 donation to the Chicago Public Schools' SCORE program on Saturday, and she shared why it's important to her to see girls get into sports at a young age.

Chicago Red Stars captain Christen Press teamed up with Good Sports to make a big donation to Chicago Public Schools athletic programs on Saturday morning.

Press, who also plays for the United States Women’s National Team, was on hand as Good Sports donated gear worth a total of $43,000 to students that are part of the CPS’ “CPS Score” initiative.

“I feel like it’s really important for girls to feel like they have the opportunity to participate in the sports world and the sports community,” Press told the girls assembled at Hanson Park. “Sports can give you confidence, and they helped me to learn who I was as a person, and to learn my strengths and what I needed to work on to grow as a person.”

According to the CPS website, “CPS SCORE” stands for “Sports Can Open Roads to Excellence,” and it’s a public-private partnership designed to provide sports equipment for kids within the CPS system.

During the event, which took place on Chicago’s Northwest Side, Press and her Red Stars teammates signed autographs and posed for photographs with students.

A press release issued by the Red Stars says that the gear provided through the donation will go to girls’ soccer programs at several CPS schools, including Falconer, Nixon, Locke, and Northwest Middle.

The CPS’ girls’ soccer program is one of over 200 programs in the state of Illinois that has received donations from Good Sports, which has donated to programs in all 50 states, according to its website. The foundation, which was set up in 2003, has donated over $20,000,000 worth of athletic equipment to over 3200 programs across the country.