Chicago Police Warn of North Side Car Thefts, Hijacking

Police have issued a warning after a string of car thefts and a vehicular hijacking on Chicago's North Side Friday.

Seven incidents were reported in less than 12 hours, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

In each case, the cars were either stolen while they were left running, unlocked and unoccupied, authorities said, or in one case, taken from the victim at gunpoint.

The incidents occurred as follows:

at 9:45 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Michigan Ave. in the Gold Coast

at 10:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of W. Wabansia Ave. in Bucktown

at 11:20 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Hubbard St. in Fulton River District

at 2:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of N. Clark St. in Wrigleyville

at 6:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Ave. in Lincoln Park

at 7:05 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Armour St. in West Town

at 9:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. Bosworth Ave. in Noble Square

Each was an auto theft, authorities said, except for the last incident on Bosworth, which was a hijacking.

No one is in custody in connection with any of the thefts, according to police, who continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (312) 744-8263.