Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has been released from the hospital just three days after receiving a kidney transplant, officials at Rush University Medical Center said.

According to a press release from the hospital, Johnson was discharged at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

After undergoing successful kidney transplant surgery on Wednesday, Johnson's kidney function has been described as "excellent" by his surgical team. He was listed in good condition by the hospital, and is making "great" progress, according to doctors.

According to Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi, Johnson is not planning to give a press conference yet, and will instead focus on getting home and getting rest after his surgery.

Johnson's son is also doing well after donating his kidney to his father, the hospital said this week.