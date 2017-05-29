As part of a Chicago Police crackdown over Memorial Day weekend, police raided an illegal nightclub on the city’s West Side, seizing guns and alcohol from the establishment.

According to police, five handguns and a shotgun were seized in the raid. Douglas Barrow, the bar’s owner, was issued a citation, and the club was shut down by police.

A bar patron, Mathew Ford, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon on a public street, as well as possession of cannabis.

The club, located in the 5100 block of West North Ave, was raided on Saturday night as part of a push by the city to curb violence over Memorial Day weekend. 1300 additional officers are on the streets for the weekend, assigned to high-traffic areas, neighborhoods, and to raids to crack down on illegal guns.

Over the course of the weekend, Chicago Police have arrested 77 individuals as part of their Memorial Day enforcement push, with 10 illegal guns seized and 176 traffic citations issued, according to a release by the department.