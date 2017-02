Chicago Police arrested 81 people in overnight raids, the department's spokesman said Friday.

Chicago Police arrested 81 people in overnight raids, the department's spokesman said Friday.

Of those arrested, 62 were convicted felons and 14 of them were on parole for selling drugs, spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. In addition, 19 of them were arrested before for guns offenses.

Police are expected to deliver more details on the raids in a Friday afternoon briefing.

Check back for more details.

Trump Weighs in on Chicago at CPAC Meeting