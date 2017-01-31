Officer Gives Coat to Man He Ticketed 3 Weeks Earlier

An officer was captured on video giving his coat to a man he ticketed three weeks earlier. When Officer Pete White wrote the man a ticket, his partner Officer Bob Osborne said the man was wearing a "thin little jacket." "So Pete promised him that he would bring him his old coat," Osborne wrote. When the officers saw the man again, that's exactly what Officer White did. The Chicago Police Department shared the video on their Facebook page, saying they applaud the officer for "making a difference in the community he serves." "We know our officers go above and beyond every day but this time it was captured on video," the department wrote.