Chicago Police Investigating Theft at Merchandise Mart Show

    Chicago Police are investigating a theft at that reportedly occurred at the Merchandise Mart on Sunday afternoon.

    The theft, which police say occurred around 3:45 p.m., involved three individuals, one male and two female. The theft occurred during a trade show at the retail building, which is located on Chicago’s Near North Side.

    According to information released by Chicago Police, one male and one female offender distracted employees of the exhibit at the Merchandise Mart, while the other female offender grabbed an item of unknown value.

    Police are still investigating. Stay tuned to NBC 5 and NBCChicago.com for more information on this developing story. 

    Published 2 hours ago

