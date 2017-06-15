Police Investigate Suspicious Item Found Near Clark and Roosevelt | NBC Chicago
Police Investigate Suspicious Item Found Near Clark and Roosevelt

    Chicago Police cleared an area around Clark and Roosevelt on Thursday afternoon after a suspicious item was found, and the device was later found to be inactive, authorities said. 

    According to police, unknown items were found tied together at the location near the Chicago River around 4:30 p.m., and there was a timer attached to the package.

    An arson and bomb team was dispatched to the scene, and they determined that the items were inactive and posed no harm. 

    No injuries were reported in connection with the incident. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

