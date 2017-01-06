The Chicago Police Department has heightened security at O'Hare and Midway international airports after five people were killed in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport in Florida.

"CPD is monitoring the situation in Ft. Lauderdale," CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. "While the offender is in police custody and there is no link or threat to the Chicago-land area, CPD has increased our security posture at both airports to ensure the safety of the traveling public."

Guglielmi said travelers can expect to see more officers in terminal areas of the airport and in the arrival and departure areas.

Chicago Police ask that anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to report it immediately to airport personnel or police.

At Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport, a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 Friday afternoon, killing at least five people and injuring eight others before being taken into custody, authorities said.

The shooting started hours of chaos at the airport. More than an hour later, people were seen running across the tarmac and sheltering behind cars while police had their guns drawn.

The shooter was a passenger on a Canadian flight with a checked gun, according to a Facebook post from Broward County Commissioner Chip Lamarca. The shooter claimed his bag and took the gun from baggage and went into the bathroom to load it and then came out shooting people in baggage claim, Lamarca wrote.