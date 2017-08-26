Chicago Police Unveil New Reform Tracker Website

A new website showcasing reform efforts by the Chicago Police Department went live on Saturday.

On Saturday the Chicago Police Department unveiled a new website dedicated to informing the public about various reform efforts that the agency is engaging in.

The website is the culmination of a nearly-two year effort by the department that drew on the experiences and expertise of Chicago residents, police officers, and departments across the country, according to the CPD website.

“The new site outlines reforms implemented and in progress,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office said in a statement. “It presents messages from CPD leadership, reform-centered news and updates on progress in: transparency and accountability, community policing, policy and training, resources and supervision, and technology.”

The website includes video clips of officers, including Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, and sections detailing the various areas in which the department is seeking to implement reforms in.

The non-profit group Civic Consulting Alliance is helping the department with reform efforts, according to a press release.