Reggie Catayoung, 44, faces multiple felony charges after police found "copious amounts of narcotics" inside his home in Chicago's North Park neighborhood.

Chicago police found “copious amounts of narcotics” inside the North Side home of a man authorities said harassed an officer leaving court on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said 44-year-old Reggie Catayong and 42-year-old Jack Artinian followed the officer in a vehicle as the officer left court in the 2400 block of W. Belmont Ave. in the city’s Lake View neighborhood.

Catayong and Artinian, who was driving, then followed the officer more than three miles north to the 2800 block of W. Catalpa Ave., where police said Catayong shouted “We’re going to get you!” at the officer while in traffic around 2 p.m.

(L to R) Reggie Catayong, 44, and Jack Artinian, 42

Photo credit: Chicago Police

The two were subsequently stopped and taken into custody in the alley of the 5100 block of N. Troy St. in the city's North Park neighborhood, officials said.

Based on community intelligence, authorities obtained and executed a search warrant for Catayong’s home in that same block.

Officers discovered “copious amounts” of drugs including cocaine, liquid THC, anabolic steroids and numerous pills, according to police.

Photo credit: Chicago Police

A replica firearm and “narcotic proceeds” were also seized during the search.

Catayong was charged with one count of harassing a witness, six counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of marijuana possession over 5 kilograms and one count of possession of hypodermic needles – all felonies, authorities said. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a replica firearm.

Artinian, of the 2200 block of W. Farwell Ave. in the West Rogers Park neighborhood, was charged with one felony count of harassing a witness, according to police.

Both men were expected to appear in bond court on Saturday.