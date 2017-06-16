Police Called to Warren Elementary 25 Times in Past 5 Years

Police have been called to Joseph Warren Elementary, the school where two girls were shot Friday, 25 times in the past five years, according to Chicago Police Department data. NBC 5 Investigates found that only three of those incidents resulted in arrests.

Two of those incidents appear to have involved weapons violations, both back in the spring of 2013.

Most recently, police were called to the school after a report of a sex offense on school grounds on May 18 of this year.

Also this year, police responded to two reports of battery in the school building and another incident this past May involving criminal damage to a vehicle in the school parking lot.

But NBC 5 Investigates also found that reports of crime at Warren have actually gone down fairly dramatically over the past 10 years.

In the decade between 2001 and 2010, police were called to the school an average of 14 times a year. That included an incident of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on school grounds back in 2002 and attempted arson in 2003.

During this decade, though, that average has dropped to just about five incidents of crime at the school, each year.

On Friday two children, ages 7 and 13, were shot at the school, located in the 9200 block of South Jeffery Avenue, police said.

The 7-year-old girl was shot in the thigh, and the 13-year-old girl was shot in the hand, according to Chicago Fire officials. Both were transferred to Comer Children's Hospital.

The injuries were not life-threatening, fire officials said.

Community activist Andrew Holmes told NBC 5 police were looking for three people in a black vehicle. Police said "persons of interest" were being questioned.