Chicago police are warning residents about four armed robberies that took place in less than two hours early Saturday at businesses on the city's Northwest Side.

In each incident, two men entered the business, displayed a handgun and stole money, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The suspects then fled the scene in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, authorities said.

The four robberies occurred as follows:

in the 6500 block of W. Belmont Ave. at 2:07 am.

in the 3200 block of W. Diversey Ave. at 2:55 am.

in the 4300 block of W. Irving Park Rd. at 3:15 am.

in the 3000 block of N. Pulaski Rd. at 3:41 am.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact detectives at (312) 744-8263.