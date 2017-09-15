After 21 Years of Duty, Chicago Cop Becomes Citizen

Officer Hector Alfaro was “overjoyed” Friday and said his citizenship was a longtime coming.

A group of foreign-born public servants received their citizenship Friday—including a 21-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.

Officer Hector Alfaro was “overjoyed” and said his citizenship was a longtime coming.

“But I knew it would be here someday,” he said.

Alfaro also served in the Marines.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a fellow veteran, attended the naturalization event—which made Alfaro “very proud,” he said.

“I teared up,” she said. “Let me just say, you are why this is the greatest nation on the face of the earth.”

Alfaro says, now that he’s an official citizen, he’s looking forward to one thing in particular.

“Now I can vote,” he said. “I’m excited about that, [to] get my voice heard.”