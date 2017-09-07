Chicago Not Among Best Towns for Pizza Lovers, Ranking Says - NBC Chicago
Chicago Not Among Best Towns for Pizza Lovers, Ranking Says

By James Neveau

    It’s a debate as old as time: is Chicago-style pizza better than New York’s? According to a new ranking however, the debate isn’t close, and Chicago residents may not like what the data says.

    The ranking, done by Smart Asset, ranks Chicago outside of the top 10 cities for pizza lovers in the United States, while New York City ranks in the third spot.

    Chicago not only fell outside of the top 10 cities for pizza, but it fell outside of the top 20 and 30 as well. Chicago ranked number 43 on the list, which took into account Yelp ratings, pizza places per 10,000 residents, and the local cost of living.

    According to the ranking, Chicago’s rating was hurt by the harshness of Yelp reviews of local pizza places, and by the high cost of living in the city.

    Detroit is the top city in America for pizza enthusiasts, according to the ranking, with Buffalo, New York City, Vancouver, and Pittsburgh rounding out the top five.

