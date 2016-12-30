Chicago Ramps Up Security Ahead of New Year Celebrations

Chicago officials say the city has a robust security plan in place for New Year’s Eve, similar to that of the Cubs World Series celebration. Regina Waldroup reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Chicago officials say the city has a robust security plan in place for New Year’s Eve, similar to that of the Cubs World Series celebration.

Chicagoans will ring in the new year like the rest of the county—with lots of security due to recent terrorist attacks around the globe. At Navy Pier Friday, some areas were already off limits for the end of year celebration.

“You are going to see a large contingency of personnel in uniforms through the city,” said Rich Guidice of the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

At Chi-Town Rising, the city’s big new outdoor celebration, 50,000 party-goers are expected to attend. About 60,000 people are expected to head to Navy Pier. Officials tell NBC 5 that bags will be inspected through the pier. The Chicago Police Department will also work in conjunction with Navy Pier as they prepare for a midnight fireworks show.

Chicagoans NBC 5 spoke to on the street seem to favor the law enforcement initiatives and don’t seem too worried.

“I think that is a good thing, right now the world is crazy,” said Angelica Garner.

Mike Muesan is taking his son William to Navy Pier Saturday night where they plan to ring in the new year.

“It is the reality we live in—we’d rather be safe than start the year with something unfortunate,” Muesan said.