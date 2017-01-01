Two men were shot in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side in the city’s first reported shooting of 2017, just an hour after the new year began on Sunday.

At 1:05 a.m., the 21-year-old and 19-year-old men were in the 5500 block of West Drummond Place when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking them, according to Chicago Police.

They were both taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, police said. The older man was shot in the chest and was listed in serious condition. The younger man was shot in the back and his condition was stabilized.