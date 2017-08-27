Before Chicago Public School students go back to class, a group of museums will offer free admission as a last-minute summer vacation treat.
The program was announced by Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office on Saturday, and will allow free admission to a dozen museums in the coming week.
“I want to thank Chicago’s museums and cultural institutions for their support and open arms in welcoming CPS students before the school year begins,” Emanuel said in a statement.
According to a press release, over 3500 CPS students took advantage of free museum days last year, and they will have a chance to use their school ID’s for free entry into Chicago museums.
Here is the full list of participating museums:
Sun., Aug. 27:
DuSable Museum – Free admission for CPS students and families
Mon., Aug. 28:
Adler Planetarium – Free admission for CPS students and one adult
Field Museum – Free admission for CPS students and one adult
Shedd Aquarium – Free admission for CPS students and families
Tues., Aug. 29:
Chicago History Museum – Free admission for CPS students and families
DuSable Museum - Free admission for CPS students and families
Museum of Contemporary Art - Free admission for CPS students and families
Shedd Aquarium - Free admission for CPS students and families
Wed., Aug. 30:
Museum of Science and Industry – Free admission for CPS students and one adult
Thurs., Aug. 31:
Art Institute of Chicago – Free admission for CPS students and one adult
Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum – Free admission for CPS students and families
Fri., Sept. 1:
National Museum of Mexican Art – Free admission
National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture – Free admission
Lincoln Park Zoo – Free admission
Sat., Sept. 2:
National Museum of Mexican Art – Free admission
Lincoln Park Zoo – Free admission
Students will either need their student ID or Progress Report Card in order to get free admission, according to the mayor’s office.