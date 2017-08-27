Chicago Museums to Offer Free Admission to CPS Students This Week - NBC Chicago
Chicago Museums to Offer Free Admission to CPS Students This Week

By James Neveau

    Chicago Museums to Offer Free Admission to CPS Students This Week
    Before Chicago Public School students go back to class, a group of museums will offer free admission as a last-minute summer vacation treat.

    The program was announced by Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office on Saturday, and will allow free admission to a dozen museums in the coming week.

    “I want to thank Chicago’s museums and cultural institutions for their support and open arms in welcoming CPS students before the school year begins,” Emanuel said in a statement.

    According to a press release, over 3500 CPS students took advantage of free museum days last year, and they will have a chance to use their school ID’s for free entry into Chicago museums.

    Here is the full list of participating museums:

    Sun., Aug. 27:

    DuSable Museum – Free admission for CPS students and families

    Mon., Aug. 28:

    Adler Planetarium – Free admission for CPS students and one adult

    Field Museum – Free admission for CPS students and one adult

    Shedd Aquarium – Free admission for CPS students and families

    Tues., Aug. 29:

    Chicago History Museum – Free admission for CPS students and families

    DuSable Museum - Free admission for CPS students and families

    Museum of Contemporary Art - Free admission for CPS students and families

    Shedd Aquarium - Free admission for CPS students and families

    Wed., Aug. 30:

    Museum of Science and Industry – Free admission for CPS students and one adult

    Thurs., Aug. 31:

    Art Institute of Chicago – Free admission for CPS students and one adult

    Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum – Free admission for CPS students and families

    Fri., Sept. 1:

    National Museum of Mexican Art – Free admission

    National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture – Free admission

    Lincoln Park Zoo – Free admission

    Sat., Sept. 2:

    National Museum of Mexican Art – Free admission

    Lincoln Park Zoo – Free admission

    Students will either need their student ID or Progress Report Card in order to get free admission, according to the mayor’s office. 

