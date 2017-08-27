CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: A visitor looks over paintings including Georges Seurat's A Sunday on La Grande Jatte (R) at the Art Institute of Chicago on September 17, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The museum, which draws around1.5 million visitors a year, has been named the best museum in the world by TripAdvisor. The museum has nearly 1 million square feet of exhibit space and 300,000 pieces of art in its permanent collection. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Before Chicago Public School students go back to class, a group of museums will offer free admission as a last-minute summer vacation treat.

The program was announced by Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office on Saturday, and will allow free admission to a dozen museums in the coming week.

“I want to thank Chicago’s museums and cultural institutions for their support and open arms in welcoming CPS students before the school year begins,” Emanuel said in a statement.

According to a press release, over 3500 CPS students took advantage of free museum days last year, and they will have a chance to use their school ID’s for free entry into Chicago museums.

Here is the full list of participating museums:

Sun., Aug. 27:

DuSable Museum – Free admission for CPS students and families

Mon., Aug. 28:

Adler Planetarium – Free admission for CPS students and one adult

Field Museum – Free admission for CPS students and one adult

Shedd Aquarium – Free admission for CPS students and families

Tues., Aug. 29:

Chicago History Museum – Free admission for CPS students and families

DuSable Museum - Free admission for CPS students and families

Museum of Contemporary Art - Free admission for CPS students and families

Shedd Aquarium - Free admission for CPS students and families

Wed., Aug. 30:

Museum of Science and Industry – Free admission for CPS students and one adult

Thurs., Aug. 31:

Art Institute of Chicago – Free admission for CPS students and one adult

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum – Free admission for CPS students and families

Fri., Sept. 1:

National Museum of Mexican Art – Free admission

National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture – Free admission

Lincoln Park Zoo – Free admission

Sat., Sept. 2:

National Museum of Mexican Art – Free admission

Lincoln Park Zoo – Free admission

Students will either need their student ID or Progress Report Card in order to get free admission, according to the mayor’s office.