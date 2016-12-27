Family of Man Fatally Shot Shoveling Snow Pleads For Help

The family of a community activist shot to death while shoveling snow this December is appealing to the public to help find his killer. Ash-har Quraishi reports. (Published 16 minutes ago)

The family of a community activist shot to death while shoveling snow this December is appealing to the public to help find his killer.

Lawrence Matchem, 49, was the night of Dec. 12 after a heavy snowfall on the 400 block of East 40th Street in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. He was known for his work as a youth mentor and being an opponent of gun violence. He leaves behind a 14-year-old daughter and adult son.

“He does maintenance for this property so, he’s cleaning the snow for the residents and someone walked up took his money, his keys and everything and shot him in the head,” Matchem’s brother Frank said.

Frank Matchem says cameras mounted on the building weren’t working at the time of the shooting and no one has come forward with any information.

“We want this message to get out,” said Minister George Bady of Outreach Ministry. “If anybody has seen anything, say something—it’s us today—it could be you tomorrow.”

Activists gathered Tuesday with family and Bady to ask the public for help finding Matchem’s killer.

“We want this killer brought to justice and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Bady said. “We promised the family that we would not drop the ball on this.”

The group released balloons in memory of Matchem, including anti-violence activist Hyson Harper.

“You know, we’re supposed to be out here celebrating graduations, children being born great things,” Harper said. “That’s what we should be out here letting balloons go for … not for a murder.”

Family said Matchem had been beaten and robbed a few months before the shooting and not far from where he was killed. They say it’s possible he may have been targeted.