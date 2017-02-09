This is How a Chicagoan Spends a Snow Day in New York City

A born-and-raised Chicagoan showed New Yorkers Thursday how to brave the Big Apple’s frigid weather in Second City style.

A winter storm swept over the northeastern United States, leaving some residents bracing for blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow—but Joe Figueroa was unfazed.

In fact, he was enthused.

Figueroa, 29, moved to New York City from Chicago after graduating college in 2009. When he awoke Thursday morning, the city had a veritable snow day, he said, complete with kids sledding in the streets.

10 Awesome Blizzard Pics

It reminded him of home, he said.

So what’s a homesick Chicagoan to do in snowed-in NYC?

“I was talking to some people about how I missed the snow and then my roommate and I went outside in swimming gear and took photos,” Figueroa told NBC 5.

He said New York winters seem mild compared to Chicago’s.

“It’s nothing like abandoning cars on Lake Shore Drive,” he says.

Those iconic images of CTA buses and Chicagoan’s cars buried in snow along Lake Shore in February of 2011 are frozen in the minds of the city’s residents—apparently even after they leave for new digs.

“For some reason there is that deep nostalgia when I get to see actual snow,” Figueroa said, adding that he rarely comes home for Christmas in Chicago where his family lives.

“It was a way to connect with them since I don’t go home too often,” he said. “My dad literally responded ‘Weird, but you look great!’”

Figueroa says he loves New York, but the city’s residents seem a little skittish when the cold comes.

“I mean a lot of the city universities closed and a lot of people are off work,” he said. “If it was Chicago, I know I’d be on a train heading to work or school.”

More than 3,800 flights were canceled and all public schools in New York City, Boston and Philadelphia were closed Thursday as some 50 million people braced for a nasty nor'easter that could dump a foot of snow or more — the largest so far this season, NBC News reported.

New York City's Central Park saw 9 inches by 1 p.m. The city was expected to see as much as 12 inches by the end of the day.