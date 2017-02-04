Authorities have opened a hate crime investigation after a synagogue in downtown Chicago was vandalized early Saturday, according to police. NBC5's Emily Florez reports. (Published 17 minutes ago)

Authorities have opened a hate crime investigation after a synagogue in downtown Chicago was vandalized early Saturday, according to police.

Around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to a call at 16 S. Clark St. in the city's Loop, police said.

There they found that the front window of the Chicago Loop Synagogue had been broken and "derogatory stickers" had been posted on the entrance.

Evidence technicians could be seen removing two swastika stickers from the front door.

Photo credit: Network Video Productions

The Chicago Loop Synagogue did not immediately respond to request for comment, though members told NBC 5 that the president of the synagogue was investigating the incident, and services were set to begin at 9:30 a.m.

No one is in custody, and authorities continue to investigate.