Heat Wave Hits Chicago

The sun is out and Chicago is heating up! Temperatures are expected to hit the 90s this weekend, kicking off a heat wave across the area.

Saturday looks to be warm and windy. High temperatures could reach the low 90s, with mostly sunny skies and low humidity.

While many Chicagoans will likely hit the beach, experts warn caution both in the sun and on the water. Saturday Forecast

The National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory through 4 a.m. Sunday. High wind speeds and possible gale force gusts mean Lake Michigan waves could be as high as 3 to 5 feet, producing potentially hazardous conditions for boaters.

Swimmers should also take extra precaution, particularly on the southeastern shores of the lake, as the rip current risk remains high.

With festivals happening all around Chicago, crowds are expected to grow – and even if you’re not at the beach, you should still be careful in the sun.

The UV Index is at 9, placing those outdoors under a high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. If you’re headed out, be sure to wear sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat, drink lots of water and seek shade wherever possible.

Saturday night, the low temperatures will stay around 70 degrees, with mostly clear skies and 20-25 mph winds out of the southwest.

The heat returns Sunday, with high temperatures in the low 90s, and the heat index a few degrees higher.

That heat index will creep yet again on Monday and Tuesday, as humidity increases – along with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Our first chance of storms occurs late Tuesday night through Wednesday, which will see highs in the upper 80s, with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers likely across the area.

While the next few days will certainly be a scorcher, it doesn’t appear as though the heat will break records.

1911 had the hottest June 10 on record, according to the NWS, at a sweltering 98 degrees. June 11 and 12 saw 97 degrees in 1954 and 1956, respectively.

We may come close to hitting the record on Tuesday, as the high is expected to be 93 degrees, just below the record of 95 set in 1994.

If the temperatures reach 90 degrees through Tuesday, that will mark the first time a four-day heat wave has happened before mid-June since June 8-11 in 1999.