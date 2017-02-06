Chicago Fire Unveil New Jerseys for 2017 Season

With the team set to kick-off its 20th anniversary season this spring, the Chicago Fire got the party started on Monday as they officially unveiled new kits that they will wear in the coming year.

The jerseys, which will join the red home jerseys this season for the team, feature several unique homages to the city of Chicago and its flag, and the Fire released a video debuting the look on Monday afternoon.

The most notable feature of the new kits, which now use gray as the primary color over the white jerseys of yesteryear, is the four-star pattern on the socks, evoking Chicago’s flag. Each jersey will also have “Est. 1997” stitched onto the bottom of it, an homage to the team’s founding before the 1997 MLS season.

It will be a big season for the Fire, who will not only be looking to make some waves with a new-look roster that features former New York Red Bulls midfielder Dax McCarty, but they will also be hosting one of the league’s biggest events, as the MLS All-Star Game will be played at Soldier Field this August.