Fans of "Chicago Med," "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Fire” can take photos with some of the shows' cast members on Sunday at AT&T’s Michigan Avenue Flagship Store.

Why wait until next week to get your "One Chicago" TV fix when you can meet the stars of the shows this weekend.

LaRoyce Hawkins of "Chicago P.D", Kara Killmer of "Chicago Fire" and YaYa DaCosta of "Chicago Med" will be on hand to meet fans.

The meet-and-greet runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 600 N. Michigan Ave.

Don't miss NBC's special crossover event on March 1 featuring cast members from all three shows on NBC 5. "Chicago Justice" premieres Sunday, March 5.