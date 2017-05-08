Chicago Fire Chief Dies of Heart Attack at Suburban School

An investigations chief for the Chicago Fire Department died abruptly over the weekend after suffering a heart attack while taking part in an aquatic event with his son, authorities said.

Fire Investigations Chief Michael Murphy was participating in the aquatic event with his 16-year-old son at Mount Carmel High School when he was “stricken with a massive heart attack,” according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Murphy, who joined the department in 1996, would have been 57 on July 31.

He achieved the rank of Deputy District Chief and was named the Commanding Fire Marshal in February of 2015.

He leaves behind his wife Sara, daughter Clara and sons John and Will, Langford said.



