The City of Chicago is now accepting artist applications for the 50x50 Neighborhood Arts Project, an initiative that will provide up to $1 million to create new public art for residents to enjoy throughout the city's neighborhoods.

Managed by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the 50x50 initiative was inspired by Chicago's 50 wards and the 50th anniversary of two of the city’s most iconic public artworks - the Picasso in Daley Plaza and the Wall of Respect which once stood on the South Side.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the program on Saturday, the same day a new public art installation on The 606 was unveiled. The 'Turning Sky' lighting installation on the popular trail is an example of the type of project the 50x50 is seeking to expand, the mayor's office said in a release.

Artists - including painters, photographers and sculptors - can find out more information about the project here and click here to apply before February 24.