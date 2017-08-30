Cubs Will Donate Raffle Proceeds to Harvey Victims

If you're heading to Wrigley Field on Wednesday for the Chicago Cubs game, you'll get a chance to help out victims of Hurricane Harvey.

That's because the Cubs will be donated the proceeds from their 50/50 raffle to the American Red Cross during their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates:

Proceeds from the raffle normally go to Cubs Charities, but they'll be routed to hurricane relief instead as the storm continues to do damage in Texas and throughout the southern United States.

Fifty percent of the money raised from ticket sales will go to the Red Cross, while the other 50 percent will go to the winning ticket holder.