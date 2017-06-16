After dealing with a wrist issue for a good chunk of the season, Chicago Cubs infielder Ben Zobrist has been placed on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced on Friday.

Zobrist, who is batting .223 with seven home runs and 21 RBI for the Cubs, has missed the team’s last two games as he’s tried to deal with a left wrist ailment. He is batting just .132 in the month of June, and on Friday the Cubs decided to let him try to heal the injury through rest.

The move to put Zobrist on the 10-day disabled list is retroactive to June 13, the team said.

Zobrist will be replaced on the Cubs’ roster by Tommy La Stella, who was sent to the minor leagues earlier this season. In 102 plate appearances with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, La Stella is batting .213 with one home run and four RBI.