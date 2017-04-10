Chicago Cubs Set Opening Night Lineup vs. Dodgers

The big day is here! Monday is the Cubs' home opener, which means getting around the North Side of Chicago will be a little tougher. NBC 5's Marley Kayden has everything you need to know about parking, public transportation and more - including a special rideshare deal.

How to Get to and Around Wrigley Field for the Cubs' Home Opener

The Chicago Cubs are getting ready to unveil their World Series championship banner, and now we know how they will line up when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The game, which is a rematch of the 2016 National League Championship Series, will be the first time that the Cubs have ever played a home game at Wrigley Field as the defending World Series champions, and they'll hope to get their home slate off to a good start.

Here is their lineup:

1 Kyle Schwarber LF

2 Kris Bryant 3B

3 Anthony Rizzo 1B

4 Ben Zobrist RF

5 Addison Russell SS

6 Willson Contreras C

7 Jason Heyward CF

8 Javier Baez 2B

9 Jon Lester P

The Cubs will face off against Alex Wood, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.