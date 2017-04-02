Schwarber Leads Off as Cubs Set Lineup vs. Cardinals

Kyle Schwarber will bat lead-off and play left field for the Cubs as they open the 2017 regular season against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs will kick off their World Series title defense on Sunday when they battle the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, and Joe Maddon has set his first lineup of the regular season.

One of the big questions coming into the season was how the Cubs would replace Dexter Fowler in the lead-off spot, and Maddon stayed true to his word as Kyle Schwarber will hit in the first spot and play left field against the Cardinals.

Schwarber, who tore his ACL and missed most of the 2016 season, presents a huge power hitting threat at the top of the order, and the Cubs will hope that he can get on-base in front of their other big boppers as they look to put together a potent lineup this season.

Here is how the rest of the Cubs' lineup will shake out:

1 Kyle Schwarber LF

2 Kris Bryant 3B

3 Anthony Rizzo 1B

4 Ben Zobrist RF

5 Addison Russell SS

6 Jason Heyward CF

7 Willson Contreras C

8 Jon Lester P

9 Javier Baez 2B

The Cubs will be facing Cardinals hurler Carlos Martinez in the game, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. on ESPN.