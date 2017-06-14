The Chicago Cubs will sell a unique collectible this summer, as they offer ivy leaves from the 2016 World Series championship for $200 apiece.

The Chicago Cubs’ championship run in 2016 spawned just about every type of merchandise available, but a new offering by the team could “leave” fans with a completely unique keepsake from the title.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell and the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cubs are actually selling ivy leaves from the 2016 championship run. In an email to season ticket holders, the Cubs are offering the leaves for $200 apiece, and they will only sell 2016 of them in all.

Each of the leaves was plucked from the outfield walls of Wrigley Field after the Cubs clinched the World Series championship last November. Each leaf is individually numbered and comes with a hologram of authenticity, and they will each cost $15 to ship, according to reports.

The ivy isn’t the only thing that the Cubs have put up for sale from their championship run. The team also auctioned off the first base bag that Anthony Rizzo stepped on to clinch the championship in Cleveland, and the bag sold for just over $100,000.

The Cubs also sold off seats from Wrigley Field, with seats removed from the park after the 2016 season costing over $1000, including shipping.

Other Chicago teams have also gotten in on the act of selling special championship merchandise, including the Blackhawks, who sold vials of water from the ice surface at the United Center following their 2013 and 2015 championships.