Before their game against the Colorado Rockies on Monday night, the Chicago Cubs made a roster move, as they placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day disabled list.

Heyward, who missed both of the team’s games over the weekend against the New York Yankees, was placed on the disabled list with a sprained finger, and the move was made retroactive to May 6.

To replace Heyward on the roster, the Cubs selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa. Floro, who previously pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays, has a 1-0 record with a 5.06 ERA in eight appearances this season.

After a red hot start to the season, Heyward has cooled off a bit recently, and his hand injury is another unfortunate setback. The outfielder is batting .253 with three home runs and 17 RBI this season.

The Cubs now have 14 pitchers on their roster and 11 position players after the call-up of Floro. The move was made necessary by the 18-inning game the Cubs played in on Sunday night, as they’ll be looking to give a boost to their beleaguered bullpen.