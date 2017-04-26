Cubs Make History With Narrow Victory Over Pirates

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 25: Kyle Hendricks #28 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 25, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are used to making history on the diamond, and while fans may not have realized it, they did it again on Tuesday in their 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The game itself was a relatively simple affair, with the Cubs getting an early run thanks to a balk. Kyle Hendricks ended up pitching six innings of shutout baseball, and the bullpen managed to keep the lead intact, but the victory was still a remarkable one all the same.

According to the Baseball Reference Play Index, the Cubs' victory, which came while scoring only one run and notching two hits, was only the sixth such victory during baseball's Live Ball Era, which began in 1920.

In fact, the Cubs have only accomplished that feat on three different occasions in the last 77 years, with the last occurrence coming in 1999 in a 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres.

To put a cherry on top of the history-making event, the win was the only one of the six where a Cubs player did not register an RBI. It was also the first win the team has had in a 1-0 game while scoring an unearned run since the 2000 season.