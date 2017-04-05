Cubs' Wednesday Game vs. Cardinals Postponed

Arrieta pitched a strong game for the Cubs Tuesday as he helped lead the team to their first win of the season.

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals were set to play the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday, but Mother Nature had other ideas.

Due to the threat of severe weather in the St. Louis area, the Cardinals announced that Wednesday's game is postponed, and that the teams will make up the game on Thursday afternoon at 12:45 p.m.

Cubs hurler John Lackey was scheduled to pitch in the game, and Jon Jay was set to make his first start as a member of the Cubs. Lance Lynn was scheduled to take the ball for St. Louis in the game.

The teams have split the first two games of the series, with the Cardinals taking the opener on Sunday night and the Cubs striking back with a win on Tuesday behind a strong start from Jake Arrieta.