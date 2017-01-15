Cubs Convention Headlines: Arrieta, Ross Steal the Show

Jake Arrieta #49 of the Chicago Cubs (L) pats teammate David Ross on the chest during the Chicago Cubs victory celebration in Grant Park on November 4, 2016 in Chicago.

The Chicago Cubs threw a huge party over the weekend at the Sheraton Grand as they celebrated their World Series championship at the 2017 Cubs Convention.

The sold-out convention saw massive crowds, hordes of autograph seekers, and mountains of championship gear, but aside from the party itself, the team made some significant headlines along the Chicago River.

Here are the five headlines that fans will be talking about as the convention wraps up on Sunday:

Arbitration Avoided With Arrieta, Rondon

Friday was the MLB deadline for teams to avoid exchanging arbitration numbers with their eligible restricted free agents, and the Cubs managed to sign three of their four eligible players.

The big headline was Jake Arrieta, who signed a one-year deal worth a shade under $16 million. The hurler will be an unrestricted free agent after the season concludes, and although the team is going to at least make an attempt to sign him to a longer-term contract, there was a slight lack of optimism when front office members were asked about it.

In better news, the Cubs did sign Hector Rondon and Justin Grimm to one-year deals, avoiding arbitration with both players. Those signings leave only Pedro Strop unsigned, and the two sides will try to come to an agreement before an arbitration hearing before spring training.

Arrieta to Skip White House Ceremony

The Cubs will head from Chicago out to Washington D.C. on Monday, as the champions will visit the White House and President Barack Obama before he leaves office on Friday.

While most of the Cubs will be in attendance, and even guys like Dexter Fowler and Aroldis Chapman will be back for the ceremony, Arrieta will not be one of them, as family issues will keep him away from the West Wing.

David Ross Isn’t Quite Done With the Cubs

While Grandpa Rossy won’t be donning a blue pinstriped jersey next season, he very well could be donning blue pinstripes of a different variety, as he trades in a uniform for a suit as he accepted a job with the team’s baseball operations department.

Ross joins a list of former Cubs that hold front office responsibilities, including Ryan Dempster and Kerry Wood, and his continued presence around the team will certainly be welcome news for guys like Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.

Could CSN Chicago Begin Streaming Games Next Season?

One of the big highlights of Saturday’s Business of Baseball panel was Cubs President of Business Ops Crane Kenney saying that the team is in serious discussions with Major League Baseball about streaming games in the Chicago-area on Comcast Sportsnet.

If approved, the Cubs would join the Blackhawks and the Bulls (and likely the White Sox) among teams looking to increase ratings by allowing fans in their home areas to stream games online, and that is great news for fans that have been eager to be able to watch contests while on the go.

Cubs Seeking Ring Bearers

When the Cubs open their home schedule at Wrigley Field, they’ll have plenty of ceremonies to go through, as they unveil their championship banner and give out their World Series rings in what is sure to be a raucous atmosphere.

For that second bit of business, the Cubs are now seeking out 20 dedicated fans to give rings to the players, and they called for nominations on Saturday. Fans are being encouraged to submit 60-second videos nominating a fan for that incredibly important job, and with only a few weeks until pitchers and catchers report to Mesa for spring training, there isn’t a lot of time for applicants to get their faces in front of the Cubs.