Monday was hardly a banner day for the Chicago Cubs on the field, but Miguel Montero still managed to accomplish something remarkable away from the diamond.

The catcher, who has resided in the United States for the last six years, officially became an American citizen during a ceremony on Monday in Chicago:

Montero, who lives in Arizona during the offseason, was beaming with pride as he was interviewed following the ceremony, and he embraced his new country by firing a beautiful joke at a former Cubs star.

That star is former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster, who is now with the team as an advisor. After congratulating Montero on his citizenship, Dempster unexpectedly took a barb from the catcher, jabbing at Dempster’s Canadian citizenship.

“I told him, ‘get out of my country,’” Montero joked to the Chicago Tribune.

The catcher, whose contract expires at the end of the season, is playing well for the Cubs, batting .382 with a pair of home runs and three RBI. Even still, the thrill of accomplishing such a noteworthy feat off the field is something not lost on Montero.

“I really appreciated it,” Montero said of a videoboard tribute the Cubs gave him during Monday’s game. “I know they’re happy for me and my family. I’m so blessed in my career and life. Those are times you can look back and see how blessed you were.”