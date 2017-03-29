Chicago Cubs Announce Park at Wrigley Summer Events

The Cubs will open the Park at Wrigley on April 10, and events are planned for the outdoor plaza alongside Wrigley Field all summer long.

There’s going to be plenty of excitement at Wrigley Field this season as the Chicago Cubs defend their World Series championship, but a new plaza outside of the iconic stadium will definitely keep the area jumping even when the team isn’t in town.

That new area is called The Park at Wrigley, and it is scheduled to officially open to the public on Monday, April 10 on the day of the Cubs’ home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The area, which stands on the west side of the stadium, will only be open to ticket holders on game days, but it will also be open on non-game days as well.

For area residents, the plaza will mean more than just shops and restaurants. Beginning on June 15, Green City Market will begin operating a farmer’s market on a weekly basis at the plaza during weeks when the Cubs don’t have Thursday games.

The market will be open on at least 12 dates during the summer and early fall, and it will feature plenty of cooking programs and seasonal ingredients for Wrigleyville residents to utilize.

In addition to the farmer’s market, the plaza will also host a series of movie nights outside of the stadium. According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the first movie night will be hosted on June 14 when the film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will open up the “Movies in the Park” series.

Finally, a “Craft & Cuisine” night is one of the first public events scheduled for the plaza, and it will take place on May 13 and 14, according to Crain’s.

For those interested, here is a full list of dates that the Green City Market will be open at the Park at Wrigley:

June 15, 22, and 29

July 6, 13, 20, and 27

August 10 and 24

September 7, 21 and 28

October 5, 12, 19, 26 (depending on potential Cubs postseason games)

For more information on the Wrigley farmer’s market, fans can visit Green City Market’s website.