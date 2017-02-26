A pair of tourists from Chicago is brought into the Oscars for a surprise meet with nominee for Best Actor in "Fences" Denzel Washington at the 89th Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

An unsuspecting group of tourists on a Hollywood sightseeing tour took a pitstop of a lifetime Sunday night at the Academy Awards thanks to a prank instigated by host Jimmy Kimmel.

Told they were walking into an exhibit to look at Oscar dresses, the group instead entered the actual awards ceremony starring those dresses on real-life celebrities.

Led by tourists Gary Cole and his fiancee Vicki Mines from Chicago, they were greeted by Kimmel.

"Hello, there," Kimmel said. "Welcome to the Dolby Theater. This is the home of the Academy Awards, which are in fact happening right now."

"Let me give you a little tour," he said. "This is Nicole Kidman."

Kimmel told the Chicago couple they didn't have to hold up their cell phones since they were on live TV, but they clearly couldn't help themselves.

They greeted Kidman, shook hands with/got a kiss from Ryan Gosling and even were faux-married by Denzel Washington.

Mines revealed she and Cole were getting married in July, and when Mines disclosed to Kimmel that Washington was her favorite actor, Kimmel made a suggestion.

"Will you be the best man at their wedding?"

Washington, sitting a few seats down, hopped up and pronounced them "husband and wife."

Before departing, Cole held Mahershala Ali's Oscar, Jennifer Aniston gave Miner her sunglasses, and the couple snapped some of the most exclusive selfies in existence.

They definitely will have a few stories to tell back home.