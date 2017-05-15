See Chicago's Cloud Gate "Bean" Through the Years

Chicago's Cloud Gate, locally known as "The Bean, was dedicated 11 years ago, on May 15, 2006. In more than a decade since, artist Anish Kapoor's sculpture at the center of Millennium Park has enjoyed yearly accolades, including TripAdvisor's best landmarks across the country. It's also one of the most photographed -- and Instagram-friendly -- locations in the city. Here's a look back at the Bean's existence, from its tent-covered inception to its view from record snowfalls. Happy anniversary, Cloud Gate!