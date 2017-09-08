BUFFALO, NY - JUNE 25: Alexander Debrincat poses for a portrait after being selected 39th overall by the Chicago Red Wings during the 2016 NHL Draft on June 25, 2016 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Jeffrey T. Barnes/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks won’t be on the ice until next week for training camp, but their top prospects will begin competing in the annual Traverse City Prospect Tournament beginning on Friday night.

The Blackhawks will be joined by seven other teams, including the Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and New York Rangers. Their first game of round-robin play will take place on Friday evening as they take on the Rangers in Traverse City, MI.

Some of the team’s highest-profile prospects will participate in the tournament, with eight total teams in the draw. High-profile forwards Alex DeBrincat and Alexandre Fortin will both be in attendance, as will defenseman Luc Snuggerud.

The Blackhawks will play each of the three teams in their pool during round robin play, then will play one final game on Tuesday before their prospects return for the beginning of training camp on Sept. 15 at the United Center.

Here is the Blackhawks’ full roster:

Forwards:

Radovan Bondra, Cody Caron, Michael Cramarossa, Alex DeBrincat, Alexandre Fortin, Matthew Highmore, Matheson Iacopelli, Luke Johnson, David Kampf, Graham Knott, Anthony Louis, Kyle Maksimovich, Nathan Noel, Will Pelletier

Defensemen:

Carl Dahlstrom, David Henley, Joey Keane, Robin Norell, Robin Press, Darren Raddysh, Luc Snuggerud

Goaltenders:

Collin Delia, Wouter Peeters, Matt Tomkins

The Blackhawks’ schedule is as follows:

Sept. 8: vs. New York Rangers 6 p.m.

Sept. 9: vs. Detroit Red Wings 6 p.m.

Sept. 11: vs. Carolina Hurricanes 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 12: TBA

Cable subscribers will be able to stream the tournament on Fox Sports Go.