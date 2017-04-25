The Chicago Blackhawks said goodbye to another long-time member of their organization on Tuesday when they announced that they had parted ways with Rockford IceHogs head coach Ted Dent.

Dent, who had been with the IceHogs for six seasons, was fired after a season in which the IceHogs finished with the worst record in the AHL’s Central Division. The team, gutted by call-ups from the Blackhawks, could never quite get their sea legs as they floundered all year long.

“The Chicago Blackhawks thank Ted for all his contributions throughout his tenure with the organization,” Blackhawks G.M. Stan Bowman said in a statement. “He played a major role in helping a number of players reach the NHL level with the Chicago Blackhawks, many of whom became Stanley Cup champions. We wish Ted and his family the best.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, the reasons for Dent’s ouster went beyond the arena of on-ice performance, however:

“A source said Dent, who was the IceHogs’ coach for six seasons, drew the ire of the Hawks in March when he apologized to fans on Twitter after the Hawks traded Spencer Abbott and Sam Carrick, two of the IceHogs’ best players, to the Ducks. Dent later deleted the tweet.”

Dent is the second high-profile dismissal in as many days for the Blackhawks, as the team also relieved assistant coach Mike Kitchen of his duties on Monday. Kitchen’s ouster reportedly was met with anger by head coach Joel Quenneville, who will be retained by the organization, according to Bowman.